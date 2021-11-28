The 2021 fall sports season was a welcome one, featuring the return of complete schedules and a postseason, and it included dominance from many familiar names.

Every local school produced postseason all-stars and here’s how it all shook out:

Football

The Falmouth/Greely co-op football team placed five players on the Class B North All-Conference team.

Junior guard Rocco Mancini made the first-team offense. Senior back Teddy Hanley was named to the first-team defense.

Junior receiver Finn Caxton-Smith made the second-team offense. Senior linebacker Cooper Bush and senior utility Ben Wentworth were named to the second-team defense.

In Class D, five Freeport Falcons, Cody Arsenault, Danny Casale, Tony Casale, Aidan Heath and Jordan Knighton, were named All-Conference.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team won another Class B state title last month and the Clippers placed Steve Fulton, Kevin Kamm and Truman Peters on the Western Maine Conference all-star first-team. They were joined by Freeport’s Alex Graver and Owen Howarth and Greely’s Thomas Bennert and Ethan Njitoh.

The second-team included Freeport’s Eli Andresen and Keigan Shea, Greely’s Owen Kany and Maclain Madore and Yarmouth’s Adam McLaughlin.

The Class C/D all-star team included Michael Belleau and Chas Rohde of North Yarmouth Academy.

In the SMAA, Falmouth senior forward Mason Farr made the first-team.

The second-team included Falmouth junior midfielder Ben Pausman and junior defender Jackson Boyd.

Falmouth junior midfielder Mason Quiet, senior defender Bennett Smith and senior goalkeeper Sean MacDonald were honorable mentions.

Falmouth’s Charlie Adams and Andrew Christie qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

All-region selections included Falmouth’s Charlie Adams and Mason Farr in Class A South, Freeport’s Alex Graver and Keigan Shea, Greely’s Thomas Bennert, Owen Kany and Ethan Njitoh and Yarmouth’s Steve Fulton, Kevin Kamm and Truman Peters in Class B South and NYA’s Chas Rohde in Class D South.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, now three-time Class D champion NYA placed Eliza Chace, Angel Huntsman and Jazzy Huntsman on the WMC all-star team.

In Class B, Greely’s Ally Martin and Yarmouth’s Kadin Davoren, Katelyn D’Appolonia, Ava Feeley and Grace Lestage made the first-team.

The second-team included Freeport’s Taryn Curry, Emily Olsen and Ellie Whittier and Greely’s Carly Asherman and Katie Carlson.

In the SMAA, Falmouth sophomore defender Mallory Kerr and senior goalkeeper Jordan Wolf made the first-team.

Second-teamers included Falmouth junior forward Elise Gearan and junior midfielder Abbie Ford.

Falmouth junior defender Natalie Murray was an honorable mention selection.

Falmouth’s Jordan Wolf was named the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Falmouth’s Whitney Adams, Abby Hubbard, Natalie Murray and Avery Quinn qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

All-region selections included Falmouth’s Elise Gearan, Mallory Kerr and Jordan Wolf in Class A South, Freeport’s Helen Pope, Greely’s Ally Martin and Yarmouth’s Kadin Davoren, Katelyn D’Appolonia and Ava Feeley in Class B South and NYA’s Eliza Chace, Angel Huntsman and Jazzy Huntsman in Class D South.

Field hockey

The SMAA field hockey all-conference first-team included Falmouth’s Chloe Bush.

Falmouth’s Macy Bush and Mallory Roy were second-teamers.

Falmouth’s Charlize Kelly was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Emerson Roy made the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Falmouth’s Katie Bruce, Chloe Bush, Isabelle Hanaburgh, Mallory Roy and Megan Sauberlich and Mia Wrisley qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Freeport’s Kyla Havey, Greely’s Savanna Harvey and Yarmouth’s Cat Jordan and Cassie Walsh were named to the Class B first-team.

The second-team included Freeport’s Vicki Balla, Greely’s Daphne Campo and Yarmouth’s Ari Rustad and Sophie Smith.

Larkin Kern, Emily Kalinich and Emilia McKenney of the NYA/Waynflete co-op squad were Class C first-teamers.

NYA/Waynflete’s Emma Bowden, Elliana Howerton-Lynch and Tilsley Kelly made the second-team.

NYA/Waynflete’s Emilia McKenney was also named the WMC Class C Player of the Year.

Falmouth’s Chloe Bush, Freeport’s Kyla Havey, Greely’s Savanna Harvey and Yarmouth’s Cassie Walsh were also selected to the All-State team.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team won a third consecutive Class B state title this fall and the Clippers placed Sophie Dickson, Allie McClafferty and Elena Miller, along with Greely’s Darla Small, made the WMC first-team.

The second-team included Ella Ledding and Ava Littel of Greely, NYA’s Madeline Oronato and Yarmouth’s Tristen Rogers.

NYA’s Madeline Valencourt was an honorable mention.

In the SMAA, Falmouth’s Victoria Abbott made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Mackenzie Nichols was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Emily Charest and Mackenzie Nichols qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cross country

The SMAA boys’ cross country all-star first-team featured Falmouth’s Logan Ross.

The SMAA girls’ second-team included Falmouth’s Lila Findlay.

In the WMC, the boys’ first-team featured Henry Horne and William Spaulding of Class B state champion Freeport and Louis Walker of Maine Coast Waldorf.

Freeport’s Alexander Dawson, Samuel Robinson and Jack DiRusso, Greely’s Thomas Leggat-Barr, MCW’s Will Barmby and Yarmouth’s Aksel Yeo and Cam Pernal qualified for the second-team.

The WMC girls’ first-team included Greely’s Annie Reynolds and Abby Irish, MCW’s Nora Goldberg-Courtney and Yarmouth’s Madeliene Jones.

Freeport’s Jillian Wight, Eleanor Battarbee, Caroline Carter and Josephine Spaulding, Greely’s Sabine Sites and Yarmouth’s Hillary Connor and Gigi Grossett qualified for the WMC second-team.

Falmouth’s Logan Ross named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State boys’ first-team.

Louis Walker of MCW made the All-State boys’ second-team.

Greely’s Annie Reynolds was named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State girls’ second-team.

Golf

Freeport’s Eli Spaulding didn’t just win the Class B individual golf title this fall, he also was named a WMC first-team all-star, along with teammates Finn Sharpe and Dylan Forrester, and Andrew Cheever of Class B state champion Yarmouth.

Freeport’s Spaulding also won the Cheverie Award as the top player in the conference.

In the SMAA, John Hwang and Dominic Tracy of Class A champion Falmouth made the Northern Division first-team.

Falmouth’s Mitchell Ham and Josh Stowell made the second-team.

In the Southern Division, Greely’s Will Klein and Connor Albert made the first-team.

Greely’s Ruth Weeks and Karinna Beacham made the SMAA girls’ golf all-star squad.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: