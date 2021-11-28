-
Hobson’s Landing is Portland’s newest urban neighborhood, anchoring urban life between the Old Port, West End and working waterfront
Phase Two includes 64 single-level condominiums, several with extraordinary water views and decks
New construction will add shared workspace and more to the already active community that shares a reservable guest room, bicycles and a Tesla
Expected occupancy in Fall 2023— buyers have time to choose and upgrade finishes
Imagine living steps from Portland’s celebrated restaurants, shops, museums, music venues and galleries. Hobson’s Landing, located at 387 Commercial Street, is situated between the city’s West End, Old Port and the working waterfront. Poised to redefine urban luxury living, Phase Two features 64 stylish single-level condominiums, several with extraordinary water views and expansive decks. Take this opportunity to make Hobson’s Landing your new home in an iconic waterfront city.
Find more information at hobsonslanding.com
Properties at Hobson’s Landing are shown by appointment. Contact Sandy Johnson, Broker/Owner of Town and Shore at 207-415-2128; [email protected] or Gail Landry, Associate Broker/Owner of Town and Shore at 207-650-8893; [email protected]
