LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Christian Braun had 20 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.
David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.
Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.
Iona (6-2) got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers. The Gaels also lost for the first time Friday, dropping a 72-65 decision to Belmont.
Both teams had five players score in double figures.
Unlike its first two games in the invitational, Kansas built a double-digit first-half advantage and held onto it, taking a 46-31 lead at the break behind 13 points from Braun.
(21) SETON HALL 84, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 70: Jared Rhoden scored 18 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pirates (5-1) pulled away in the second half for a win over the Wildcats (1-6) in Newark, New Jersey.
Bethune-Cookman had a 34-33 lead at halftime, but Rhoden’s jumper a minute into the second half gave Seton Hall the lead for good and started a 9-0 run. The Pirates stretched their advantage to as much as 23 points.
(23) FLORIDA 84, TROY 45: Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby scored 12 points apiece, and the Gators (6-0) remained unbeaten with a victory over the Trojans (4-3) in Gainesville, Florida.
Florida scored the first 13 points of the game and never relinquished its double-digit lead. Freshman Kowacie Reeves connected on a turnaround jumper at the first-half buzzer to give the Gators a 49-20 advantage, their largest of the game.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
(19) UCLA 73, ST. JOHN’S 65: Iimar’i Thomas scored eight of her 19 points in the last six-plus minutes, Charisma Osborne added her seventh career double-double and the Bruins (4-2) broke away late to defeat the Red Storm (3-4) at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
The Bruins earned seventh place at the tournament and salvaged a win after back-to-back upset losses to Kent State and South Dakota State. All eight players scored for UCLA with four in double figures.
