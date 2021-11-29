Sweet season at Chocolate Church

Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

Peace and Joy, holiday show at Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport Meetinghouse Arts gallery, 40 Main St., through Dec. 30, freeportartsandculture.org.

Friday 12/3

“Through the Lens: Midcoast Maine,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. On view through Jan. 8.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

“Julia,” Dec. 1-4, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/event/julia.

“Paper & Glue,” Dec. 8-11, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/event/paper-glue.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open through Jan. 9 for the holidays. Closed Mondays, Christmas and New Year’s Day. victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Sunday 12/4

Bowdoin College Museum of Art Virtual Family Saturday, 11 a.m., all ages, includes discussion of works on view or themes in art and related hands-on activity. Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

“12th Night: A Holiday Celebration of Shakespeare and Song,” Dec. 8-18, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. A romp through a Winter Wonderland filled with hijinks and holiday music. Free, fenixtheatre.com.

A Christmas Survival Guide, Dec. 3-12, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, musical revue takes a wry look at a stressful season. $19-$23, lyricmusictheater.org.

Friday 12/3

International Open Mic, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Range of songs, poetry and beyond. Free, tickettailor.com.

The Collins Band, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. Mix of modern and classic blues, jazz and Americana.

Portland Community Chorus: “Awake My Soul and Sing,” 7:30 p.m., South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave., inspiring and uplifting songs that celebrate overcoming pandemic hardships. Free, portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Moon Hooch, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20.

Constantine Maroulis, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$27.50.

Saturday 12/4

The First Course | Palaver Strings Beehive Chamber Series, 5-8:30 p.m. To kick off their Season 8 Chamber Series, Palaver Strings presents The First Course, a program of critically acclaimed string quartets throughout the ages. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Anni Clark, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Carolyn Currie Concert, 7 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. $8-$10, usm.maine.edu.

The Mallett Brothers Band, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25, statetheatreportland.com.

Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St.$25.

Sunday 12/5

Portland Trumpet Ensemble, 3 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, starting at $18.

SUNDAZE, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Celebrating originality, diversity, abstract, experimental and/or weird through music, flasklounge.com.

Friday 12/10

Music at the Museum with George Lopez, noon, Bowdoin College Museum of Art associated with works on view, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu.

An Evening of Celtic Harp and Cello, 7 p.m. The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal, presents Rachel Clemente and McKinley James, $20, facebook.com.

Heather Pierson Plays Vince Guaraldi’s “Charlie Brown Christmas,” 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, starting at $18.

St. Mary Schola | Handel’s Messiah, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Saint Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $25, stmaryschola.org.

Saturday 12/11

Half Moon Jug Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, starting at $18.

State Theatre Presents Sarah Jarosz, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $45-$55, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ripe, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $22.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, seconnd Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“Dying to Know,” Dec. 2-12, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, about friendship between a hospice volunteer and a young patient. Pay-what-you-decide after the show, madhorse.com.

“HUMBUG! A Spirited Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22 at The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Set in the 1940s, a touring company of misfit performers get snowbound in a small town. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 4-5, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, portlandmaine.gov/574/Merrill-Auditorium.

“Searching for Mr. Moon,” stream through Dec. 5, Portland Stage Co., 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Funny and poignant autobiographical journey to fatherhood, portlandstage.org/show/searching-for-mr-moon.

“‘Twas the Night Before … Burlesque!,” Vivid Motion Dance adults-only show, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 10-18, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20, vividmotion.org.

Friday 12/10

“Sunset Boulevard”, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. One-man miniature stage project, $15-$22, tickettailor.com/events/mayostreetarts/596861.

