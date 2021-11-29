Holiday arts and crafts sales are a guaranteed way to shop small. Maine College of Art & Design’s legendary holiday sale is live online through Friday, Dec. 10. Visit mecashop.meca.edu to explore hundreds of original, unique art works and crafts.

Wool Rugs by S. Jane Craft

Fun and colorful, these 100% wool rugs are hand tufted and, on floral patterns, carved so the details stick out. Sarah deGrandis, ’07, also has punch needle kits for sale, so you can make wall art while learning the craft of rug making. $35 to $200.

Earrings by Fireball Bookbindery

We love these one-of-a-kind miniature book earrings that you can further personalize by filling the tiny pages. Evelyn Wong, MFA ’19 also makes sketchbooks, journals and, in case the earrings are sold out, mini book ornaments. $20 to $50.

Greeting Cards by Lumadessa

Lumadessa is an art and design label owned by Josh Brill, ’00. These 5” x 7” blank greeting cards were “micro-printed,” just a run of 50 of each minimalist bird design on matte card stock paper that was manufactured using wind power. $6.99 to $49.99 for one of each.

Limited edition prints by Dahlov Ipcar and William Wegman

Sale proceeds from these notable artists’ work will benefit MECA&D’s Student Scholarship Fund. Three woodblock prints of Ipcar’s “Odalisque” are available. A single chromogenic photography print of Wegman’s “Sky Frame” is available. It includes a custom Maine maple frame. $1,250 for “Odalisque,” $2,000 for “Sky Frame.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous