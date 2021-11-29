The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed into law will provide much-needed investments in Maine’s critical infrastructure and is something all Mainers should celebrate.

In total, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring $2.4 billion into our state to help fix long-overdue repairs to our core infrastructure. That includes $1.3 billion in highway maintenance and construction, $225 million to repair and replace our bridges, $390 million to upgrade and enhance our water systems, and at least $100 million to expand our broadband networks. The bill also invests $19 million in building out our electric vehicle-charging infrastructure statewide.

These investments will in turn create much-needed jobs, support local businesses, and position Maine for continued economic growth over the next century. Moreover, they will improve quality of life in communities across the state by addressing health and safety concerns. These investments into antiquated drinking water infrastructure will help prevent a huge safety and potential health problem in many areas, especially smaller populated areas without the tax base to finance projects.

After months of negotiating, it is welcoming to see progress being made in Washington on such a critical issue, and even more so knowing what a critical role Senator Susan Collins played throughout the process. Her efforts to advocate directly for investments that will improve Maine’s infrastructure as well as modify clean energy technologies and bring broadband to our rural communities have not gone unnoticed in the state legislature or by the constituents we share. I for one am grateful for her leadership and look forward to putting these key investments to work.

Sen. David Woodsome,

Republican, District 33

North Waterboro

