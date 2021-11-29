Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $30 in advance, $40 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Here’s a chance to catch two outstanding singer-songwriters in one evening. Maia Sharp’s new album, “Mercy Rising,” released earlier this year is perhaps her best one to date with songs like “Backburner” and “Whatever We Are.” Saco native Catie Curtis’ latest is last year’s” The Raft,” and both artists have discographies that date back to the ’90s. They’ll each play a solo set of tunes.

Kat Edmonson

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $18 in advance, $21 day or show. rocklandstrand.com

With a charming vintage pop sound, jazz singer Kat Edmonson will put you into a holiday spirit orbit with tunes from her brand-new album “Holiday Swingin’!” Her reinterpretations of classics like “Let It Snow!,” “White Christmas” and “O Christmas Tree” will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your toes as her warm, honey-sweet vocals wash over you. Can’t make it to Rockland on Saturday? You can catch Kat at Jimmy’s Jazz Club in Portsmouth on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Mallett Brothers Band

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Don’t miss the chance to see Maine roots and Americana act The Mallett Brothers Band playing their first headlining show in Portland in more than two years. “Gold Light” was released in July, and it’s home to the banger “Livin’ on Rock ‘N’ Roll” along with nine other tunes. Be sure to hit the merch booth on your way out as they have several super groovy hoodies, mugs, T-shirts, hats, CDs and vinyl. They’ll be joined by indie Americana band Toughcats.

