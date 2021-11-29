Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis
8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $30 in advance, $40 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Here’s a chance to catch two outstanding singer-songwriters in one evening. Maia Sharp’s new album, “Mercy Rising,” released earlier this year is perhaps her best one to date with songs like “Backburner” and “Whatever We Are.” Saco native Catie Curtis’ latest is last year’s” The Raft,” and both artists have discographies that date back to the ’90s. They’ll each play a solo set of tunes.
Kat Edmonson
7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $18 in advance, $21 day or show. rocklandstrand.com
With a charming vintage pop sound, jazz singer Kat Edmonson will put you into a holiday spirit orbit with tunes from her brand-new album “Holiday Swingin’!” Her reinterpretations of classics like “Let It Snow!,” “White Christmas” and “O Christmas Tree” will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your toes as her warm, honey-sweet vocals wash over you. Can’t make it to Rockland on Saturday? You can catch Kat at Jimmy’s Jazz Club in Portsmouth on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Mallett Brothers Band
8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Don’t miss the chance to see Maine roots and Americana act The Mallett Brothers Band playing their first headlining show in Portland in more than two years. “Gold Light” was released in July, and it’s home to the banger “Livin’ on Rock ‘N’ Roll” along with nine other tunes. Be sure to hit the merch booth on your way out as they have several super groovy hoodies, mugs, T-shirts, hats, CDs and vinyl. They’ll be joined by indie Americana band Toughcats.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
School bus involved in crash in Naples
-
Nation & World
On 2nd try, Swedes elect 1st female prime minister Andersson
-
Nation & World
Omicron coronavirus variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, WHO warns
-
Arts Review
Fashionable drama goes to great lengths to do not very much at all
-
Arts & Entertainment
Got Tix: Where to find tickets to upcoming shows
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.