Portland will provide free face masks to the city’s small businesses in an effort to help them cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the costs of providing masks to customers.

Masks will be available to small businesses in the city that physically interact with the public and can be picked up from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at City Hall.

Each business may take up to three boxes of disposable masks, containing 50 masks each, and two packages of reusable masks, containing five masks each, for as long as supplies are available.

Representatives of businesses will need to wear masks when they enter City Hall on Wednesday. They should come in through the Myrtle Street side entrance.

They will be asked to sign in with their business name, address and email and should bring a bag to carry out the masks.

Any questions should be sent to [email protected]

