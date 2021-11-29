A school bus and another vehicle were involved in a collision Monday morning on Roosevelt Trail in Naples.

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of 99 Roosevelt Trail, according to a dispatcher for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Police were still on scene at 9 a.m.

The dispatcher said police are investigating and was not able to confirm if there were students on board or if any injuries were reported.

It also was not immediately clear which district the school bus is from. Naples is part of the Lake Region Schools district, MSAD 61.

This story will be updated.

