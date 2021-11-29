Spectrum’s Portland call center is becoming a hub for specialized support of Spectrum Mobile™. Mobile Customer Service Representatives will provide comprehensive support for billing, account management, activation services and technical issues. To meet that need, they will be hiring up to 175 positions now through the end of 2022.

“Spectrum Mobile customer service roles offer career opportunities to hard-working local talent,” said Joe Ploof, Vice President of Mobile Customer Service for Spectrum. “Over the last two years, we have added hundreds of career-defining positions to our community. We are continuing to hire to support the fastest-growing mobile provider in the country.”

The company invites interested applicants to bring their resumes (and a mask) to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 16 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 901 Washington Ave., Suite 300. Applications can be filled out beforehand by texting REP to 97211 or visiting jobs.spectrum.com. Office dress code is business casual, which generally means no jeans, sneakers or graphic tees.

The Washington Avenue location will be remodeled and expanding in the coming year. As the telecommunications industry has grown, Spectrum has also invested in its workforce. These roles offer competitive hourly wages starting at $18 an hour, with a shift differential for evening work hours that start at 11am or later. Spectrum is committed to a $20 minimum starting wage for this role in the first half of 2022. They also provide comprehensive health benefits, absorbing for employees the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage for nine years in a row.

Other benefits include a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

Apply now. Text REP to 97211 or visit jobs.spectrum.com

