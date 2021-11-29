‘Frederick’

4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Shows run through Dec. 30. Maddy’s Theatre at Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $15. kitetails.org/frederick-the-musical

With a goal of enchanting kids ages 2-9 and their families, “Frederick” is a delightful musical about a mouse who likes to daydream while his family scurries about gathering food for winter. But does Frederick have something up his sleeve when the supplies have run low? There are plenty of opportunities to find out, as the show runs through the end of the year with extra performances during Christmas vacation week. If the ticket cost is a barrier, catch one of the pay-what-you-can shows at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.

17th Annual Festival of Trees

Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 29. Dyer Libary/Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco, free. sacomuseum.org

The Festival of Trees at the Saco Museum is back at the Dyer Library and Saco Museum with this year’s theme of “A Little Holiday Music.” You’ll gaze with wonder at trees, wreaths, light displays and more, and you can vote for your favorite tree. You can also scoop up raffle tickets and bid on silent auction items. Swing by on Saturday for children’s craft day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tea With Mrs. Claus is on Dec. 11 (reservations required), and you can visit with Santa Claus on Dec. 12 from 12:30-3 p.m.

Holiday Tree Lighting

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Mill Creek Park, South Portland. On Facebook.

It’s December. Let’s do this! The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce and City of South Portland cordially invite you and yours to join in on some old-fashioned holiday cheer in and around Mill Creek Park. You can hear holiday carols from school musicians, snag a selfie with Santa, enjoy concessions sold by school PTO groups, visit a fire truck, warm up by fire pits and check out a visual art display, sponsored by the South Portland Human Rights Commission, celebrating light and hope around the world. Also, yes, there will be plenty of holiday lights to marvel at.

Holiday Book & Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. north-gorham.lib.me.us

Get some holiday shopping done in Gorham at the annual holiday book and craft fair at the North Gorham Public Library. You’ll find plenty of books, along with glass art, woodworking, paper crafts and pottery. On the food front, Orchard Ridge will be there with plenty of goodies that will likely include their homemade doughnuts and other fabulous baked goods. Shop small and have a swell time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: