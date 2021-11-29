OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Got a couple of hours to spare? The Old Orchard Beach Food Pantry that operates at the United Methodist Church is looking for a volunteer with a van, truck, or vehicle with a trailer to pick up donations twice a week.

OOB Food Pantry volunteer Julie Fisher said the individual who has been picking up the donations on Sundays and Mondays is unable to continue.

The first pick up is 8 a.m. Sundays at Saco Hannaford. The second pick-up is on Monday, where the driver and another volunteer meet Good Shepherd Food Bank in Biddeford. The food is then delivered to the pantry at the church, at the intersection of Washington and Fountain avenues.

Fisher said in both cases, the task takes an hour or less.

To volunteer, call Fisher at 413-588-1777.

