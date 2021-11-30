The city of Biddeford is partnering with the Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Turnpike Authority to evaluate how to improve the congested Route 111 corridor and Exit 32 interchange.

The joint study will look at the looks at the conditions along Route 111 west of the Maine Turnpike to downtown Biddeford, an area that is particularly congested during commuting hours. A public meeting will be held Dec. 14 to provide more information about the study and to allow people to share how they are impacted by the conditions in the area.

The study will determine if a new road or other traffic-alleviating alternatives could reduce traffic congestion and improve safety along Route 111 and at major intersections between Exit 32 and downtown Biddeford. City officials say multiple intersections in that area fail to move a sufficient number of vehicles through at peak travel times.

Officials will look at the feasibility of a new road connection between Route 111 and South Street that could provide a more direct path from the turnpike to downtown neighborhoods. It could also remove vehicles headed toward Dayton from the in-town/Route 111 route.

During the meeting, officials will share current conditions in the area, traffic volumes and crash data. The Maine Turnpike Authority also will give an update on plans to upgrade Exit 32 ramps in 2024.

The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in council chambers at Biddeford City Hall. A remote option via Zoom will also be available. Information about the study and remote access information is available at biddefordmaine.org.

