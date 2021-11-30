Re: “There was no hope, then she woke up” (Nov. 23, Page A1):

Another front-page story about someone surviving COVID-19! Of course, this person was not vaccinated, so the article is really about shining a redundant light on how unvaccinated citizens are stealing the show (literally, in the case of live theater at Portland Stage) by enduring something they could have easily escaped.

This particular person of a certain age wouldn’t have been able to make the recent front page if they had not been vaccinated against smallpox and polio as a child; they would already have been dead or maimed. If they ever stepped on a rusty nail, like most of us, they got a tetanus shot and didn’t succumb. I propose that it is time to stop promoting the unvaccinated minority and return the world to the vaccinated majority.

Therefore, I have a suggestion for the media – stop glorifying the unvaccinated! Move away from sensationalism and take COVID-19 off the front page. The virus is here to stay and will eventually be reduced to a nuisance incorporated into the annual flu shot. Enough already – it’s time to move on and get our lives back. And Gov. Mills agrees with me.

Barbara Dee

South Portland

