Re: “There was no hope, then she woke up” (Nov. 23, Page A1):
Another front-page story about someone surviving COVID-19! Of course, this person was not vaccinated, so the article is really about shining a redundant light on how unvaccinated citizens are stealing the show (literally, in the case of live theater at Portland Stage) by enduring something they could have easily escaped.
This particular person of a certain age wouldn’t have been able to make the recent front page if they had not been vaccinated against smallpox and polio as a child; they would already have been dead or maimed. If they ever stepped on a rusty nail, like most of us, they got a tetanus shot and didn’t succumb. I propose that it is time to stop promoting the unvaccinated minority and return the world to the vaccinated majority.
Therefore, I have a suggestion for the media – stop glorifying the unvaccinated! Move away from sensationalism and take COVID-19 off the front page. The virus is here to stay and will eventually be reduced to a nuisance incorporated into the annual flu shot. Enough already – it’s time to move on and get our lives back. And Gov. Mills agrees with me.
Barbara Dee
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Balentine guilty of ‘double whopper’ about critical race theory
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Yankee thrift is the answer to electric bill hike
-
Forecaster Opinion
Life Unwound: Poetry helps balance the meter of life
-
Community News
Events
-
Toy Fund
Couple inspired to support toy fund hopes to inspire others
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.