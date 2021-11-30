I was pleased to read the Nov. 24 Maine Voices op-ed, in which Shirley Hager and James McCarthy urge citizens to take action instead of just speaking words. In this case, a very important action is to secure tribal sovereignty through L.D. 1626.

Write your legislators. Encourage them to vote “yes” for L.D. 1626. Maine is far behind 49 states in recognizing the sovereignty of tribal peoples.

Judith Fehr
attender, Portland Friends Meeting
Portland

