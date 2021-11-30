Maine health officials reported 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, covering the 5-day period from Thanksgiving through Monday.

Twenty-one additional deaths were reported.

With the new cases, the state’s seven-day average dropped to 399, compared to 491 cases per day two weeks earlier. In recent weeks, the average has often dipped on Tuesdays because fewer tests are conducted and processed on weekend days. Since the pandemic began, there have been 119,662 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,324 deaths, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Both remain among the lowest per capita even with the recent surge.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Tuesday morning, but as of Monday there were 322 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals. Of those, 99 were in critical care and 43 were on ventilators. In the last month, the daily average has increased by more than 60 percent, which has forced hospitals to once again alter their operations to free up capacity.

Virus transmission has been at a sustained high level in Maine for weeks, and cases have started to rise across the country as well. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day average on Nov. 24 – before testing dropped off for the holiday – was 94,178 cases, which is an increase of 47 percent from one month earlier.

While it’s too soon to see any spike in cases from the Thanksgiving holiday, officials have said they don’t expect transmission to abate anytime soon, and the potential arrival of the newest variant of concern, omicron, creates more uncertainty. No cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Maine, or in the United States, but health officials are on heightened alert because of the possibility that it’s even more contagious than the delta variant that is responsible for the latest wave of cases.

Related Maine officials watching omicron variant closely

Gov. Janet Mills on Monday issued a statement saying her advisers would closely monitor the variant and she urged Mainers to remain cautious and to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already do so, or boosted.

Overall, Maine has administered 913,481 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 68 percent of all residents, and 289,634 booster shots, representing 21.5 percent of the population.

This story will be updated

Related Headlines Maine officials, scientists monitoring new omicron variant as governor urges vaccinations

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: