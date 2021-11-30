Javier Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.

Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBI in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

Detroit had been looking for a shortstop since it went 77-85 this season, finishing third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox. Looking to build around a young core that includes pitcher Casey Mize and slugger Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, the Tigers also traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart and signed former Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez to a $77 million, five-year contract in free agency.

Báez was selected by the Cubs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. The two-time All-Star made his big league debut in 2014, quickly becoming one of baseball’s most popular players with his big-time power, slick defense and aggressive baserunning.

In his first full season in the majors in 2016, Báez helped the Cubs win it all for their first championship since 1908. He batted .290 with 34 homers and 111 RBI in 2018, finishing second to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich in voting for NL MVP. Báez was traded to New York on July 30 in a deal that shipped promising minor league outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to Chicago. Báez ran afoul of Mets fans when he criticized them for booing the team, but their relationship turned around when he put together a strong finish.

Báez, who also can play third base, batted .299 with nine homers and 22 RBI in 47 games with New York. There was talk about a possible return, but the Mets remain in search of infield help after Báez decided to join the improved Tigers.

CUBS: Chicago added another catcher, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes. The Cubs have Willson Contreras behind the plate, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. They also could use Gomes to provide more rest for Contreras, who turns 30 in May.

The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBI in 103 games. Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBI in 882 career games.

BRAVES: Atlanta locked up Manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995.

The Braves announced they have exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two more years on his current deal. The 66-year-old Snitker is a Braves lifer, having spent more than four decades in the organization in various roles before he finally landed the big league managing job during the 2016 season after Fredi Gonzalez was fired.

WHITE SOX: Chicago fortified its bullpen, announcing a $24 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman.

The 30-year-old Graveman is expected to pitch in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago. The defending AL Central champions also have Craig Kimbrel, but he could be on the move after he faltered in a setup role with the White Sox.

BREWERS: Milwaukee added a pair of catchers by signing Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

Severino, 28, batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers and a career-high 46 RBI in 113 games with the Baltimore Orioles this past season. He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against left-handed pitching. He’s a career .235 hitter with a .305 on-base percentage. Severino played for the Washington Nationals from 2015-18 before spending the last three seasons in Baltimore.

Sullivan has no major league experience but has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 27-year-old Sullivan spent 2021 batting .223 with nine homers and 35 RBI in 90 games for the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina.

RAYS: Tampa Bay signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Raley went 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 games with Houston this season. The 33-year old struck out 65 and walked 16 in 49 innings.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh didn’t waste time finding a replacement for Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Pirates have agreed to a 1-year deal worth $5 million with former Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The signing is contingent on Pérez passing a physical.

Pérez, 32, won Gold Gloves in 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland but struggled at the plate throughout his career and hit just .149 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 44 games in 2021. The Guardians declined his $7 million option for 2022.

