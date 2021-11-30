SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart scored the winning power-play goal with 14.4 seconds left, capping a furious comeback for the Florida Panthers to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-1, the Panthers scored four goals on a season-high 26 shots in the third period to snap a two-game skid.

Eetu Luostarinen and Ryan Lomberg each had a goal and an assist. Sam Bennett and Joe Thornton also scored goals for the Panthers. Aaron Ekblad had three assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots and is 8-0-0 at home.

Nick Jensen had a goal and an assist for the Capitals. Lars Eller, Beck Malenstyn and Connor McMichael also scored goals. Dmitry Orlov had two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves.

Lomberg’s goal at 3:23 of the third made the score 4-2. Luostarinen scored a short-handed goal with with about six minutes left in the third to close the Panthers to 4-3. Then Bennett tipped in a shot from Aaron Ekblad that tied the score at 4 before Reinhart capped the scoring.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead when they scored two goals by McMichael and Malenstyn 11 seconds part in the first. But Thornton’s goal, an easy tap-in of a rebound, closed the score to 2-1 at 6:55 of the first.

Thornton now has 1,533 career points, tying Mark Recchi for the 12th most in NHL history.

Eller’s backhander that got past Bobrovsky stretched the Capitals’ lead to 3-1 at 6:40 of the second, and Jensen made the score 4-1 on his shot from the high slot with 7:20 left in the second.

SHARKS 5, DEVILS 2: Sharks’ leading scorer Timo Meier scored twice, James Reimer made 32 saves and San Jose won at Newark, New Jersey.

Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, who have started their five-game trip at 2-0.

Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves.

NOTES

SHARKS: Evander Kane reported for his first day in the minors focused on doing what it will take to get back to the NHL instead of rehashing the allegations from the offseason that led to one of the league’s top forwards being relegated to the AHL.

Kane’s 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card has ended and he is trying to work his way back into shape with the San Jose Barracuda and prove himself worthy of another chance in the NHL.

“I came in today, the same person, same teammate, same player that I was and everything went great,” Kane said. “I think there’s been a lot of misinformation that’s been said. But I can only control how I act and what I do here and that’s what I’m doing.”

Kane faced a litany of allegations this offseason that led to this stint in the minors, with the most serious in terms of hockey coming when his estranged wife accused him of betting on hockey games, including “throwing games to win money.”

The league launched an investigation into those charges and found no evidence they were true.

“It was definitely surprising to see,” he said. “But I genuinely was not worried one bit about it because they were obviously false. There were certain motives behind that that didn’t make sense at the time. But it wasn’t something I lost any sleep over. It was definitely not great to be associated with that at the time. But the league investigated me heavily and interviewed a bunch of different people.”

Kane was cleared the day before training camp started but never reported to camp because of additional allegations from Anna Kane of physical and sexual abuse.

The league couldn’t substantiate those charges but did suspend Kane for the first 21 games when it determined he submitted the fake vaccine card.

Kane did not get into any detail on those issues other than to say he is now fully vaccinated.

But the Sharks are in no rush to bring the 30-year-old Kane back to the NHL despite the fact he was their most consistent performer last season, when he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games for his highest points per game rate of his career.

The Athletic reported over the summer that there was a rift between Kane and his teammates, many of whom don’t want him back on the team.

Kane said he believes it was a “misconception” that there issues with so many players but also said he has had no contact with any of the players on the Sharks and said he didn’t know if he’d ever play for them again.

Kane is owed $7 million a year through the 2024-25 season and has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to block a trade to all but three undisclosed teams.

DEVILS: The New Jersey Devils have locked up their best player until the end of the decade, signing center Jack Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.

Hughes is returning to the lineup after missing 17 games with a dislocated shoulder.

Hughes, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2019 NHL draft will earn an average salary of $8 million with the new contract. His salary over the deal will range from $9 million next season and dropping to $7 million in the final two years.

Hughes has two goals and one assist in two games this year. In his first two seasons, along with the two games played this year, he has 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 119 NHL games.