WELLS – Ruth M. (Pillsbury) Mann Eaton, 96, passed away Nov. 26, 2021. She was born July 3, 1925, in Mansfield, Mass., to the late George A. and Irene B. (Livermore) Eaton.

Ruth attended Raynham and Taunton, Mass., schools, graduating from Taunton High School in 1943. Following graduation, she worked for Carl Stoln Co. doing administrative work. She then enlisted in the U.S. Navy-WAVES in 1945 and served as part of the Hospital Corps in Bronx, N.Y., Farragut, Idaho, Arlington, Va., and Washington, D.C. Following World War II, she raised her family, worked as a CNA at a nursing home and returned to administrative work at a lithographic company until her retirement. Following retirement she volunteered at the Hanover (Mass.) Council on Aging and Hanover Elementary Schools. She moved to Wells, Maine, in 2008.

Ruth was predeceased by her first husband, John Mann; husband, Richard L. Eaton Sr.; brothers, George Pillsbury, Arthur (Cynthia) Pillsbury, and Warren (Connie) Pillsbury, sister Alice Mallette, brother-in-law Eddie Garceau; son David Eaton; and granddaughter Lidian Coombs.

She is survived by her sister Mildred Garceau of Rhode Island; daughters Sandra Eaton Newell of New Hampshire, Katherine Dumas of Florida, and Lois Eaton of Maine; son Richard Eaton Jr. and Heather “Jane” Betz of Maine; David Dumas of Ohio (like a son); grandchildren Kristin Buntin of Florida, Nathaniel Dumas of OH, and Curtis (Nicole) Pratt of Maine; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells followed by interment at Ocean View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations for those who wish may be made in Ruth’s name to the vision impairment/blindness charity The Iris Network,

189 Park Ave,

Portland, ME 04102

http://www.theiris.com.

