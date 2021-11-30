SACO — Wayne R. Madore, 62, of Saco, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 22, 1958, a son of Ralph and Doris (Baron) Madore.

Wayne graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1977. He was very athletic, involved with many sports, lettering in football and lead his team as captain.

After high school, Wayne served his country in the United States Navy for four years. He married his wife Charlene on June 28, 1985.

Wayne was by employed the United States Postal Service for 38 years, retiring in 2018.

Wayne was a man who lived life to the fullest. When it came to sports, he did it all. This ranged from the physical game of broomball, mud football to softball. If he was not playing sports he was coaching. He coached Little League, Pee Wee Football and Saco Recreation Basketball. Wayne offered his time and efforts throughout the years coaching, making many friendships along the way that he deeply cherished.

His other hobbies involved listening to music, karaoke, anything outside and his pool. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, being the life of the party and as a husband, dad and great friend. He will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Madore on June 26, 2021.

He is survived by: his wife, Charlene (Goulet) Madore; children, Johnathon Madore and wife Jessica, Christine Crawford and husband Joshua; and his father, Ralph Madore. He is also survived by siblings, James Madore and wife Mary and Colleen Pleau; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will be private at a later date in Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Springvale. To view Wayne’s memorial page, watch his family video or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

