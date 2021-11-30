BOSTON — Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory.
Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight and raised the franchise’s all-time point total to 7,001.
David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots. The Bruins had won five of their last seven games.
With an extra Detroit skater on for a delayed penalty, Staal charged in from the right circle and banged in a rebound from just outside the crease.
Brad Marchand, the Bruins’ leading scorer, served the first of a three-game suspension for slew-footing Calgary’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s game.
Skating with a five-on-three power-play advantage, Taylor Hall sent a cross-ice pass to Pastrnak, who one-timed a shot from the top of the left circle, tying it 6:20 into the third.
Zadina had pushed Detroit ahead at 5:03 of the second when he slipped a backhander into the net past Ullmark’s glove.
Detroit’s Nick Leddy hit the crossbar with a wrist shot from the point with just over a minute left in the second.
