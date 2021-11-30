SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has made numerous promotions across a variety of departments and branches.

Mark Jones has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Jones has been with the bank for nearly 36 years, with a keen focus on customer satisfaction. “I’ve enjoyed the many years at SBSI and can’t imagine having worked anywhere else,” he said. He will continue to serve as the Director of Lending.

John Mondor has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing & Communications Manager. “I’m very grateful to have found such a caring and mission driven organization to learn and grow with,” he said “I’ve worked with the bank in various roles since 2007, and it’s truly a privilege to be a leader in a company that shares my values.”

Amy Sanphy has been promoted to Customer Relationship Officer. Sanphy joined the Westbrook branch as a Teller in 2010, became a Senior Teller in 2015, and was most recently promoted to Customer Relationship Associate.

Karen Gendron has been promoted to Transaction Services Manager. Gendron became part of SBSI’s Main Office in 2005 as a teller and said, “I knew it was the right time to start a new journey and it was a great decision,” she said. Preceding this promotion, Gendron was promoted to Senior Teller in 2018.

Cara Gobeil joins the risk management team with her promotion to Auditor. Gobeil shared, “I am thrilled to have this new career opportunity within SBSI,” she said. Gobeil brings the same passion and commitment to her new role that she has shown in customer service roles with the Bank since 2017.

Wayne Johnson has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. “I’ve enjoyed working with our customers over the years. I look forward to continuing to build relationships and the opportunity to create new ones,” he said Johnson has been a dedicated member of the Loan Department as an Officer since 2013.

Patrick DeCourcey will move into the new role of Assistant Retail Lending Manager. “It’s been an honor to be part of SBSI’s lending team. I’ve learned from current and past leaders,” he said, “and I’m enthusiastic to offer assistance guiding the team.” DeCourcey joined SBSI as a Loan Officer in December of 2010 and will help oversee the branch lending program in his new role.

Tracy Mahoney, who started with the bank in 2012, has been promoted to Customer Relationship Officer. “I’ve been fortunate to develop friendships over the years not only with my amazing co-workers, but our customers as well,” she said “We truly are In It Together.” Mahoney was promoted from Teller to Customer Relationship Associate in 2016.

