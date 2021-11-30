We’re trying something new at the Press Herald this month – a pop-up newsletter called Season’s Readings that will deliver all our holiday stories to you each week. That includes shopping and cooking tips, holiday-related news, festive photos and information about all the great events on tap this month around the area.
We’re hoping you’ll sign up to get it. And that you’ll join in the fun.
We’d love you to send us a note telling us about your favorite Maine holiday memories and traditions. We’d be happy to see photos of the best holiday decorations you come across as you go about your days.
We’ll include some of them in upcoming newsletters. Send them to [email protected] and put Season’s Readings in the subject line. And let us know how to reach you by phone if we have any questions.
Happy Holidays!
