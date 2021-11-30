Saturday, December 4

Sanford Maine Stage Theatre performs “SCROOGE with a TWIST” by Martha McMillen at the Nasson Theatre in Springvale.

Come and meet a “different” Scrooge. He dances, he sings, he makes us laugh, he makes us cry, all the while giving us the usual “Bah! Humbug!” but still showing us that the soul can be redeemed. Starring Fred Boyle as Scrooge, Barrett Ryan as The Narrator, Su Lachance as Christmas Past, Michael Thomas as Christmas present, Michael Mazur as Christmas Future, Megan Thomas as Agatha, and our Greek Chorus: Beverly Perry, MaryNel Driscoll, Doris Martineau, Priscilla Velandry. with Gerald Burggren, Musical Director. Performances are Dec. 4, 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 5, 12 at 2:30 p.m. All General Admission Tickets: $10 can be purchased at nassonevents.ticketleap.com or at the door. For more information, visit the FACEBOOK page for Sanford Maine Stage.

Christmas Marketplace takes place at Bar Mills Community Church on 13 Hermit Thrush Drive in Buxton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be handcrafted items, home baked treats and much more.

The Tri City Community Chorus will perform at the Biddeford Middle School Center of Performing Arts at 3 p.m. Masks must be worn. Tickets are required and can be purchased from a chorus member or Joyce Hollman at [email protected]

