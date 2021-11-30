WATERVILLE — Carter McGloon hit a 3-pointer with one second left as the Colby College women’s basketball team beat the University of Southern Maine 41-39 on Tuesday evening.

Southern Maine (1-6) took a 39-38 lead when Victoria Harris hit a jumper with 2:08 left. Neither team was able to score until McGloon hit the winner for Colby (6-0).

Caroline Smith had 20 points and eight rebounds for Colby. Harris finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GEORGIA STATE: The school has canceled its game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.

The Panthers (4-2) lost 94-59 last Saturday at Rhode Island with a squad that included only seven scholarship players and nine players overall.

One player was out after testing positive for COVID-19, others were unable to travel because of contract tracing and the roster was further depleted by injuries.

