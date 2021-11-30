WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and lingering concerns about the coronavirus.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. It was the lowest reading since the index stood at 95.2 in February and would not include the ramifications of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has begun to spread.
The Conference Board said that concerns about rising prices and to a lesser degree lingering worries about the delta variant were the primary drivers of the decline.
There was an even larger drop this week in the University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment, which fell in November to a decade-low for many of the same reasons.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
New info shows omicron variant spread wider, earlier than originally thought
-
American Journal
For roller skaters, it could be a happy new year in Westbrook
-
Business
U.S. consumer confidence falls in November to nine-month low
-
Northern Forecaster
MOFGA gets growing with new market in Freeport
-
Local & State
Biddeford, state officials studying ways to alleviate traffic congestion on Route 111
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.