The Camden Conference and Kennebunk Free Library present Dr. Susana Hancock at the Kennebunk Free Library on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Hancock’s discussion is titled Climate Politics in Contemporary Europe.

Hancock is a specialist in Arctic climate geopolitics. With a background ranging from astrophysics to linguistics, she is a recent three-degree graduate of the University of Oxford. Originally from Maine, she has worked and lived in the polar regions for much of her life. Currently, Hancock is an expert reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is on the Executive Committee of the Association for Polar Early Career Scientists where she works on climate and science diplomacy, and has been an Arctic consultant for the UN’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

She has just returned from COP26 in Glasgow and the UN in Geneva, where she was an invited speaker on Arctic environmental geopolitics and on cognitive linguistics in climate communication. In her other life, she is an elite rower who has competed around the world and qualified for the 2016 Olympic trials and currently coaches at Waynflete School.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Craft fair scheduled at Legion Post 159

American Legion Christmas Craft Fair is planned for Dec. 4-5. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The fair will feature a variety of crafts by Maine artisans, gift baskets, baked goods, photographs, jewelry, raffles, silent auction and more.

It is presented by American Legion Post 159, located at 102 Main St., Kennebunkport (across from the police station. For more information, call 967-2400.

Skates sought for Skate Swap

Got Skates?

The town of Kennebunk is accepting new or gently used ice skates to add to its inventory for the upcoming Skate Swap.

Ice Skates can be dropped off at the Recreation Department or the town clerk’s office at Kennebunk Town Hall. For more information, call 207-604-1326.

Astronomy club schedules meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 3 at The New School in Kennebunk. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 6:45 p.m.

The New School is located at 38 York St. The December meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s, What’s Up for the Month, and the popular Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

The Astro Shorts meetings provide and opportunity for discussion. At this meeting, the society’s board of directors for 2022 will be elected.

If skies are clear, members may visit the Talmage Observatory at Starfield for an observing session.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is also invited and welcome.

Astronomical Society of Northern New England also hosts Star Parties at its Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk. For more information about the society, including directions and events, or to contact the club, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Churches to host Prelude events

Church on the Cape United Methodist Church will host its Prelude Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair features handmade craft items, holiday decorations, cookie and bake sale, jewelry, artwork and warm cider will be served.

New this year is a Christmas tree and wreath sale featuring a variety of sizes, fully decorated.

Also scheduled is a book signing with the Rev. Nonie Freeman, author of “Do You Know How Wonderful You Are?”

Church on the Cape is located at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise.

Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport will host the Sounds of Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Church on the Cape will host the concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The concert features Wendy Hagarty, trumpet, Ted Hagarty, clarinet, Nancy Chamberlin, piano, and Janice Stover, director Song Sisters and Choir.

Brick Store Museum hosts Holiday Showcase Museum Store Sunday is Nov. 28

The Brick Store Museum’s annual Holiday Showcase is an expanded shop within the museum’s historic buildings offering fine art and craft from Maine artists. Support of the Holiday Showcase means shoppers will help both independent artists and the museum flourish this year. The Holiday Showcase runs through Dec. 21, with free admission to the museum sponsored by H.M. Payson.

“This year it’s more important than ever to support local cultural institutions—many of which have been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Blue Anderson, president of the Museum Store Association Board of Directors and director of Visitor Services for the Columbia River Maritime Museum. “On Museum Store Sunday, we encourage shoppers to ‘Be a Patron’ at their favorite museum stores to not only find inspiring, creative, and educational gifts for friends and family, but to also lend much needed support to these important venues. Whether online or in person, Museum Store Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for consumers around the world to shop local, support artisans and small suppliers, give back to the community, and find unique gifts for loved ones.

“During these uncertain times, shoppers can look forward to Museum Store Sunday as the global annual day to Be a Patron – and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.”

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at the Brick Store Museum, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org and follow on social media @BrickStoreMuseum.

Atlantic Hall plans annual Prelude Fair

The Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise will hold its annual Prelude Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of items sold at the fair, including antiques, jewelry, paintings, holiday gifts and decorations, photographs, oriental rugs, rope craft, handmade paper, sculptures, cheeses, jams/jellies and a special Old- Time Raffle. During the fair, Ed Wright, an acoustic guitarist and Cape Porpoise resident, will perform a mix of holiday music

For more information, call Ed Briggs at 207-967-3357.

The Wells Chamber of Commerce announced the 36th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Wells Plaza and proceeds north on Route 1 to Wells Junior High School.

The Primary event sponsor is Kennebunk Savings. Silver sponsors are Avita of Wells and DF Richard Energy. Bronze sponsor is the Rotary Club of Wells.

There will be plenty of cookies and hot cocoa to be had the day of the parade – Coldwell Banker Realty in Kennebunk will serve at the starting point and York Hospital in Wells will be in front of the junior high school gymnasium at the conclusion of the parade.

Families, youth groups, civic groups, businesses and individuals are invited to participate. There is no charge to participate. For more information, contact the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451 or visit www.wellschristmasparade.com.

Trolley museum schedules holiday rides

After taking last December off due to the pandemic, Seashore Trolley Museum will be open this holiday season and welcomes all for Kennebunkport’s Christmas Prelude trolley rides.

Come out for a special winter treat on Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ride in heated trolleys decked out in live holiday greens on the museum’s heritage electric railway, formerly the Atlantic Shore Line Railway (1902-1927). Shop in the Museum Store and enjoy hot chocolate.

The cost is $10/person; children 2 and younger that sit on laps on the trolley ride are free. The last trolley ride departs from the Visitors’ Center at 5 p.m. each day. Santa will also be on campus during three event days.

Guests are welcome to arrive before or stay after the trolley ride to enjoy the museum’s outdoor exhibits and displays.

This event benefits not just one nonprofit (Seashore Trolley Museum), but five. Habitat for Humanity York County, Kennebunkport Parks & Rec, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Arundel Conservation Trust also will benefit through other holiday activities they will offer at the event that may vary each day. The schedule:

Habitat for Humanity: Participating all six event days. Buy a gingerbread brick and help build a large gingerbread house. Proceeds raised from the activity will support housing for families in York County.

Kennebunkport Parks & Rec: Participating Sunday, Dec. 5. Purchase delicious clam chowder, water (melted snowmen) and popcorn to support recreational programming for youth and adults.

The event will be held rain, light snow or shine. Due to COVID-19, the museum is only selling a limited amount of tickets for each trolley departure time and families will be socially-distanced on the ride. Per a federal TSA mandate for passenger railroads, masks must be worn while on our trolleys by everyone 5 years old and older. Seashore Trolley Museum has a Mobilift to help guests with mobility challenges.

Santa will be on campus and available for socially-distanced photos included in the price of admission Sunday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday Dec. 11 and Sunday Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Seashore Trolley Museum’s heritage railway is approximately three miles from downtown Kennebunkport and does not connect with downtown Kennebunkport. The trolleys are the real deal and operate on a railroad, not paved roads. The “trolleys” that travel on the roads are imitation trolleys built to look like the trolleys that operated in the early 1900s; the original trolleys that the museum has preserved and now operates on its heritage railway.

The event will likely sell out. Advance ticket purchase is suggested, visit https://christmastrolley.eventbrite.com. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-967-2800, ext. 111.

Christmas Prelude boat rides offered

The sixth annual 6th Christmas Prelude Boat Rides will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5 and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Capt. Mike and Shelley for a ride up and down the Kennebunk River on the F/V Nor’easter, an authentic Maine lobster boat owned and operated by local lobsterman, Capt. Mike Perkins. Rides take place every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A boatload of fun for all ages. Board the boat behind the Pilot House Restaurant (4 Western Ave., Kennebunk) or behind the Nonantum Resort (95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport).

The cost is $10 per person; pass is good all day. No advance purchase required. For more information, visit www.noreasterfishing.com.

