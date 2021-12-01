Boothbay’s 15th annual Gingerbread Spectacular is set to start Dec. 16 at the Opera House. The tradition of showing off gingerbread houses and castles is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16-19.

Novice and experienced bakers will design and build gingerbread structures to enter in this year’s event. Those interested in entering the annual event are asked to contact the Opera House at (207) 633-6855 to register. There is no fee to enter and very few rules other than that the structure must be edible.

“Frosted and decorated shoe boxes are not allowed,” said gingerbread house builder Kevin Kiley. Entries must be delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Prizes will be awarded for not only the most spectacular, but also the most hilarious, the largest, best representation of a local landmark, best traditional gingerbread house design and best youth entry. Each year, the judging team has awarded additional prizes at their discretion. The 2021 judges include Brenda Blackman from The First National Bank; Lisa Kristoff, the arts and entertainment editor at the Boothbay Register; Kim Martin, owner of Eventide Gourmet Shop; Cindy Steane from the Lafayette Group; and John Webster of Ornes Candy Shop.

Set against the backdrop of Opera House holiday decorations, the Friends of the Opera House will be selling an array of pies, cakes, cookies and holiday specialties during the Gingerbread Spectacular. They offer a wide assortment of wrapped baked goods ready for immediate eating or giving this season. Please bring cash, as credit cards will not be accepted.

There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted. Many of the gingerbread creations will also be available for sale by way of the silent auction that will run throughout the event.

Masks are required while inside the Opera House during the Spectacular. Those under age 2 are exempt from the mask requirement. Free parking is available at the Opera House parking lot, 86 Townsend Ave.

