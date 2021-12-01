A celebration for the third night of Hanukkah took place in Brunswick on Tuesday evening and featured Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah as a guest speaker.

The event, which was put on by the Chabad of Brunswick, included the lighting of a 9-foot menorah, a Mega Gelt drop from a Brunswick fire truck, live music from the Maine Mishagoyim Band, a balloon twisting station and donuts and latkes.

“This being Hanukkah — a holiday that celebrates resilience and perseverance and dedication as the name itself says — I can’t think of a holiday that more symbolically epitomizes the struggle that we’ve all been facing with respect to COVID,” said Shah at the celebration. “But of course, Hanukkah also celebrates light, which is what we’re all hoping for at the end of this tunnel. That same resilience, perseverance and dedication that Hanukkah symbolizes are the same things that every single person in Maine has put to use as we’ve all been dealing with COVID in our each separate and different ways.”

