In the fight to defeat COVID-19, we need to redefine the term “fully vaccinated.” It has been commonly used to denote the number of people or the percentage of the population who have received at least two doses of the mRNA vaccines or the one shot of Johnson & Johnson. But it is quickly becoming misleading and potentially harmful. As we know, the vaccines’ effectiveness wanes after several months and boosters are recommended for everyone 18 years of age and over.
So, the current reported 71.3 percent vaccination rate for the state of Maine does not provide a realistic measure of vaccine protectiveness and may actually be counterproductive, as it implies a false sense of security. In fact, it is possible that our overall level of protection is actually decreasing as the rate for boosters and first shots are outpaced by the declining effectiveness of the vaccines.
A more accurate measure of the current level of protection that recognizes the diminished effectiveness of the vaccines would provide a more accurate tool to assess our current status. Our infectious-disease experts need to develop a more useful measure that accounts for vaccination effectiveness in order to inform and guide the actions of not only individuals but our elected leaders as well.
For instance, would masking be a requirement inside public buildings if we recognized the community’s true antibody protection rate? Yes, I know it may be difficult to calculate and hard to assemble the data, but isn’t that what we expect from our medical professionals and elected leaders?
William Weber
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Honor Roll – Kennebunk High School
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Rejection of Maine power line leaves energy future unclear
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Give Portland’s Greyhound a voice
-
Toy Fund
After pandemic shuts down family business, grandmother turns to toy fund for help
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: What the public doesn’t get: Anti-CRT lawmakers are passing pro-CRT laws
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.