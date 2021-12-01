Reading Monday’s article about the looming demise of the Greyhound mural on what is now Maine Medical Center property made me think: Why not give the iconic image a voice? Perhaps a cartoon bubble coming from its mouth telling us, “Get all your shots before it’s too late, like it is for me. I love you, Portland.” Or something like that.
Don’t miss a golden opportunity, Maine Med!
Kate Reilly
Portland
