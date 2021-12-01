We Mainers may believe we achieved something useful in the Nov. 2 election, but I, for one, have trouble seeing what that is. Our neighbors in New England were willing to pay for access to clean electricity generated in Quebec and delivered to Lewiston that Mainers would probably, with some negotiating, have access to as well. What could be wrong with that?
I realize the issues are complicated, but the future demands a huge investment in clean electricity and, more importantly, it demands that we work together to produce and share it. Quebec has already done its part. Construction of the converter station in Lewiston is underway. Massachusetts folks are willing to invest a billion dollars in the effort, and all we had to do is smile and say “yes.” Why did we say “no”?
And, most importantly, as much as we might like a future when we each generate our own electricity in our basements (and that will happen for a few of us), the future, by and large, is going to have to be one where we work together globally and regionally to solve big problems like health maintenance and power generation.
So, what did we achieve Nov. 2? We don’t seem to have a grasp of the big picture going forward.
James Tierney
Brownfield
