Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 12/6 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall

Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 12/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Joint School Board and Town Finance Committee Meeting

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 12/6 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee

Mon. 12/6 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed. 12/8 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed. 12/8 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur. 12/9 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Charter Commission Public Hearing Mt. Ararat HS

Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Finance Committee Conference Room

Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room

Thur. 12/9 6;30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

