Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  12/6  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Tues.  12/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed.  12/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  12/8  5 p.m.  Joint School Board and Town Finance Committee Meeting

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  12/6  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/6  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed.  12/8  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  12/8  3:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Wed.  12/8  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  12/9  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  Charter Commission Public Hearing  Mt. Ararat HS

Tues.  12/7  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  Conference Room

Wed.  12/8  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  12/9  6;30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

