Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 12/6 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 12/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Joint School Board and Town Finance Committee Meeting
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. School Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 12/6 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/6 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Meeting and Public Hearing
Wed. 12/8 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 12/8 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 12/9 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Charter Commission Public Hearing Mt. Ararat HS
Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Finance Committee Conference Room
Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room
Thur. 12/9 6;30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Fire Dept. to add job to lead public health efforts
-
Sports
UMaine names Andrew Dresner as interim head football coach
-
Politics
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won’t seek 3rd term
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Dec. 3-10
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Dec. 3-10