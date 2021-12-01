NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored again and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Dryden Hunt also scored and Kaapo Kakko added two assists as the Rangers won for the eighth time in nine games. New York has won six in a row at home.

Shesterkin made 11 saves in the first period, 15 in the second and seven in the third to improve to 12-3-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average this season.

Morgan Frost scored and Carter Hart had 24 saves for Philadelphia, which lost its seventh straight (0-5-2).

Trailing by two, the Flyers pulled Hart with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Panarin scored an empty-netter with 44 seconds left for the final margin.

Kreider made it 3-0 just 34 seconds into the second period, getting a centering pass from Kakko at the right doorstep and firing it past Hart while falling down for his team-leading 16th goal of the season. No other Rangers player has more than five. Mika Zibanejad also had an assist on the play for his 300th point with the Rangers.

The Flyers went on the power play less than 90 seconds later as Hunt was whistled for a charging major. After a review, he also received a game misconduct that carries an automatic ejection.

Philadelphia, with just two goals in its previous 34 power plays coming in, had seven shots on goal during the 5-minute advantage, but couldn’t get anything past Shesterkin. The goalie denied Scott Laughton’s tip try, and slap shots by Cam Atkinson, Keith Yandle and Claude Giroux.

RED WINGS 4, KRAKEN 3: Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and host Detroit won its fourth straight.

Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting.

Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings.

Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken.

CANUCKS 6, SENATORS 2: J.T Miller scored and added two assists to lead Vancouver to a win at Ottawa.

Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat, and Alex Chiasson chipped in for the Canucks, who finished their five-game trip with a 2-3-0 record.

Quinn Hughes had four assists, and Thatcher Demko made 19 saves in net.

Adam Gaudette scored in his debut with the Senators after being claimed on waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks. Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.

BLUE JACKETS: No criminal charges will be filed in the fireworks-related death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at a Detroit-area home during a July 4 celebration, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The death has officially been ruled accidental, and the case is now closed, the office said.

The accident occurred Sunday, July 4, at the Novi, Michigan, home of Manny Legace, who was Kivlenieks’ goalie coach with Columbus.

Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby.

Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. This past season, he played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club overall.

