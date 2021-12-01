WESTBROOK – Barbara C. Beesley passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, at her home in Westbrook. She spent the last week of her life as she had spent her entire life – surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on Jan. 10, 1935 in Rockland. Growing up, she was active in Girl Scouts and Rainbow Girls. She graduated from South Portland High School and earned her B.S. from Portland Teacher’s College, and her Masters from Orono. In 1954, Barbara married the love of her life, Walter W. Beesley. They moved into their home at Cottage Place where they raised their four children, watched their grandchildren play and have overnights, and entertained their great grandchildren with grand Christmases. Barbara and Walter were together for 56 years. During that time their focus was always on family and community. Together they volunteered with Boy Scouts, Jaycees and the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. Barbara served as the chair of their Education Committee for several years. One of their favorite things to do was sail on the annual Kiwanis cruise with their friends. Later, Barbara was very active in the Cumberland County Retired Educators Association, Westbrook Women’s Club and book club. Barbara spent 25 years teaching in Westbrook, mostly as a first grade teacher. She will always be remembered as a dedicated teacher who loved math and literacy. After retirement she continued volunteering in her daughter’s classroom. There are many memories and stories when someone has had a life well lived, but for Barbara her most important legacy was her family. This included her loving husband Walter and her granddaughter, Candace, who both predeceased her. She will live on in her children, Walter and his wife Helen of Winthrop, Cassandra of Westbrook, Kenneth and his wife Suzanne of Scarborough, and Roger of Westbrook, as well as her ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.Arrangements are in the care of Dolby, Blais & Segee. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com. The family asks that you celebrate Barbara’s life by giving to Westbrook-Warren Congregational Pilgrim Lodge fund or the Cumberland County Retired Educators Association Scholarship.

