SCARBOROUGH – Anne Marie Murphy, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Scarborough, on November 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland, Maine, to Patrick and Gertrude (Flaherty) Feeney, Anne graduated from St Joseph’s Academy in 1944, and attended Westbrook Junior College. In May, 1945, Anne married her high school sweetheart, Richard E. Murphy, Sr., when he returned from his service overseas in World War II. Together they raised four children and owned and operated a successful catering business, Pinedale Restaurant in Scarborough, and Paramount Food Service which operated concessions at various racetracks and the Portland Expo and Stadium. Anne later worked for the US Postal Service in the Finance Department. She was active in her community, volunteering for church groups, school sports, and service clubs. She enjoyed working with children. She was a communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church.Anne Murphy, lovingly known by many as Gigi, enjoyed spending time gathered with family playing cards, boating, and jumping the waves at the beach with her grandchildren. Known for her storytelling and strong Irish spirit, Anne touched the lives of all those around her. She kept her faith and love of family at the core. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Richard, in 2006; daughter, Leigh Blodgett, in 1995, and by siblings, Jeanne Volent, Dorothea Millington, and Richard Feeney.She is survived by her children, John (Gail) Murphy, Lynne Turner, Richard (Deborah Pease) Murphy, Jr.; and son-in-law, Donald Blodgett; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. A Funeral Service celebrated her life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Masks are respectfully required for all services. To view Anne’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

