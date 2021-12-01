LEWISTON – Elaine Libby Hoffman of Lewiston, Maine, died at home on Nov. 23, 2021. She was the daughter of Ernest S. and Ella M. (Perry) Libby and was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Portland, Maine. Elaine was valedictorian of the Deering High School (Portland, Maine) class of 1956 and received her AB degree magna cum laude in 1960 from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, majoring in chemistry and mathematics, and also received her Master’s Degree from Mount Holyoke in 1961. She was a chemist with Esso Research and Engineering Company in Linden, New Jersey; Vice President of EDP and Operations at the New London Trust Company in New London, New Hampshire; and Manager of Education and Documentation with Jack Henry and Associates in Monett, Missouri, retiring in 2006. A member of St. Michaels Parish in Auburn, Maine, Elaine is survived by her daughter, Kirsten Hoffman of Boston, Massachusetts and her son, Christian Hoffman of Lewiston, Maine. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on December 18, 2021, at St. Michaels Parish in Auburn, Maine. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com . In place of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Michaels Episcopal Parish Memorial Fund, 78 Pleasant Street, Auburn, Maine

