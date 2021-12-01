SCARBOROUGH – Our beloved father, Ronald “Ron” V. Dubay, at 86, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough on Nov. 25, 2021. Our family thanks you for your comforting care to him.Also we want to thank all of the friends and staff at Coastal Landing in Brunswick who welcomed and helped our Dad there at his last residence.He was born in Caribou in 1935, moved to Portland in 1945, graduated from Deering High School in 1953. His spiritual journey began reciting The Lord’s Prayer ( Matthew 6:9-13 ) along with The Pledge of Allegiance each day in school. At the age of 15, he heard a famous weightlifter testify of Jesus’ love and forgiveness. It was then that he surrendered his life to Christ Jesus and testified the message to his parents, Philip and Adeline. They were all baptized together in 1950 at First Baptist Church in South Portland. When his little sister, Terry was born they attended church as a family and grew more in love with Jesus.In 1953 he met the love of his life, Patricia Jean Cook, in a prayer group at Deering High School. It was love at first sight! They were married on Oct. 11, 1954. They raised five children; Ronald, Deborah, Roger, Cynthia, and Scott, each one have received Jesus Christ as their Saviour. The family tree still blossoms with 12 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Together they worked hard and provided well for their family. Pat and Ron enjoyed roller skating together and shared the same interests in ham radio. W1UMQ was the call sign which he had to talk to many people. They shared their love for God by bringing their family to church. travelling, camping, snowmobiling, ice skating, skiing, swimming and many fun times at beaches and lakes.Dad had many talents ranging from woodworking/carpentry, artistry, piloting a plane to transport preachers, an audio technician recording church services, designing blueprints of his own inventions of solar collectors and of an underground home.His occupations were an electronic technician for RCA, a radio operator for the Naval Reserve, school bus driver, Scarborough School Dept, coach driver, Maine Line, truck driver for Pond Cove Millwork. Our father’s last and final occupation was a loving caretaker for our mother, as her health failed before his eyes. She entered heaven’s gates on Sept. 3, 2020, before their 66th wedding anniversary. He joined her this Thanksgiving. Loved by us all Dad and Mom are greatly missed till it’s our turn to meet again.You can join in celebrating Ron’s life on Facebook livestream at 10 a.m., this Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, Grace Bible Church of Gorham. You may also join us for a graveside service at 2 p.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland Please bring your chairs and blanket to keep warm. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,www.mainefuneral.com.

