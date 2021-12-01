GORHAM – Virginia Burnham “Ginny”, 90, lifelong resident of Gorham, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2021.She was born in Westbrook, to parents Cylence and Ernest Lane, graduated from Gorham High School and attended Business School. She worked for over 30 years in food service at White Rock School but her primary occupation was that of caring for her family.She married George Burnham in 1954 and they moved to the White Rock Community in Gorham where they raised their two daughters, and especially enjoyed spending time with her two grandsons.She is survived by daughters: Cynthia Burnham and wife Pam AveryWitham, Karen Davis and husband Robert, and Grandchildren Shane Davis and partner, Katie St Onge, Ryan Davis, Emmy AveryWitham.Predeceased by her parents, sister Mary Blake, brother Ernest Lane, Jr., and husband, George (2002).Special thanks go out to her loving caregivers Susan, Mitzi, Karen and Diana.Graveside service: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., White Rock Cemetery, Gorham, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Ginny’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers please prosper your favorite charity, plant a tree or donate to Hospice of Southern Maine,390 US Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074

