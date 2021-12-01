BRUNSWICK – William I. McKenzie, 90, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Bill was born in Bangor, Maine, the son of Francis and Mary McKenzie. He attended Bangor schools and graduated from The University of Maine at Orono and ROTC. Bill then went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. After completing active duty, he became the Executive Officer at the Marine Reserve Base in Portland, Maine, serving the unit, nicknamed “McKenzie’s Raiders”, for two years.Bill began his career in 1959 with the Maine Highway Safety Committee. He later joined the Maine Automobile Association and eventually became the CEO of AAA Northern New England. After retirement, Bill continued serving on the Board of Directors of Auto Club Enterprises well into his 80s.Bill was predeceased by his parents and five siblings.He is survived by his wife Helen and four children: Melinda Carter (Ron), Kevin McKenzie, Karen McKenzie, and Matt McKenzie (Valerie), his three grandchildren: Michelle, Thomas, and Elena, and two great-grandchildren, Kate and Quinn.The McKenzie Family would like to extend a thank-you to two very special people: Teresa Esculano and Peter Vincent and his family. They have provided much appreciated service and support to Bill and Helen over the past several years.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.To leave a note or share a memory please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s Memory to the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department in care ofBurr Taylor,45 Taylor Road,Harpswell Maine 04079.

