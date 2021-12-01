Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Sat. 12/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Mon. 12/6 3:30 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee

Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. School Board District Planning Team

Tues. 12/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 12/8 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Ordinance Committee

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals

Thur. 12/9 3:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee Fiscal Subcommittee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 12/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Mon. 12/6 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Transportation Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri. 12/3 1 p.m. Civil Service Commission Executive Session City Hall

Mon. 12/6 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: