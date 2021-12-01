Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Sat.  12/4  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Mon.  12/6  3:30 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Tues.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  School Board District Planning Team

Tues.  12/7  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  12/8  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Thur.  12/9  3:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee Fiscal Subcommittee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  12/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  12/6  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  12/7  6 p.m.  Transportation Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri.  12/3  1 p.m.  Civil Service Commission Executive Session  City Hall

Mon.  12/6  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  12/8  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  12/8  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/9  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

