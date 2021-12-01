Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Sat. 12/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Mon. 12/6 3:30 p.m. School Board Policy Committee Town Hall
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. School Board District Planning Team
Tues. 12/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 12/8 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Thur. 12/9 3:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee Fiscal Subcommittee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 12/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 12/6 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Transportation Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Fri. 12/3 1 p.m. Civil Service Commission Executive Session City Hall
Mon. 12/6 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
