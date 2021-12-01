Three years ago, Alan Loignon was fatally injured when he fell from a third-story roof on Munjoy Hill. Now, a jury will decide whether he was working for himself that day or for a Scarborough roofer who has been charged with manslaughter in his death.

The trial opened Wednesday for Shawn Purvis, who owns a home improvement business and arranged the job at the home on Congress Street. Loignon, 30, of Biddeford, was not wearing a safety harness when he fell from the roof on Dec. 13, 2018. He died that day at Maine Medical Center. Purvis and Loignon were half brothers.

Purvis, 47, pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter and another of workplace manslaughter, a rarely used statue.

If Purvis was an employer and Loignon an employee, federal regulations would have required Purvis to take certain steps to prevent falls, such as making sure Loignon wore a safety harness. But if Loignon was as independent contractor, those same regulations would not have applied. That debate dominated the openings statements Wednesday afternoon at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said that Purvis was an employer and has received repeated warnings from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration about his failure to require fall protection on job sites. She said that as an employer, he determined the scope and length of the roofing jobs, transported workers to the sites, provided key equipment like ladders and handled all dealings with the building owner.

“Those facts will show you who was really in charge of the job site at 157 Congress Street,” Robbin said. “It was that man, Shawn Purvis. And if he had required his crew to wear the fall protection harnesses, Alan Loignon would be alive.”

Defense attorney Tom Hallett said the evidence actually would show that the workers who were on Congress Street that day were all independent contractors. They could work when they wanted to and pass on a job if they felt like it, and they preferred it that way, Hallett said. He described the case as a battle for control by OSHA in a state where many people work for themselves.

“This case is a case where OSHA doesn’t have that control,” Hallett said. “They’re trying to dictate how this group of independent Mainers operates. They don’t have that right.”

Hallett also said that a witness will tell the jurors that Loignon was smoking dabs — concentrated doses of THC — on the roof and appeared to go limp before he fell to the ground. Robbin said the evidence presented by the state could show that Purvis knew Loignon used marijuana and sometimes provided it to him.

The state will present its first witnesses Thursday.

The case is likely only the second time prosecutors in Maine have sought charges under the workplace manslaughter statute, which is a subsection of manslaughter and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The first known prosecution, in 1991, occurred in York County, when a grand jury indicted a New Hampshire contracting firm in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man who was crushed while crews were overhauling the Route 1 bridge between Portsmouth and Kittery in 1989, The Associated Press has reported. That case ended with an acquittal, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

If Purvis is convicted on the manslaughter charge, a Class A felony, he will face a maximum of as 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

He also could be subject to more than $2 million in OSHA fines for failing to protect workers from falls. Purvis has contested his OSHA citations, and a hearing on those citations took place over multiple days in October and November. An administrative law judge is not expected to rule in that case for months.

Purvis has remained free, subject to conditions, since he was charged.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine roofer indicted in worker’s death faces new workplace safety fines

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: