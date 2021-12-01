BRUNSWICK — Bates jumped to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and then held on to beat fourth-ranked Bowdoin 74-70 in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Wednesday night.

It is Bates’ first win over Bowdoin since 2013.

Meghan Graff scored 30 points Bates (5-1) with 30 points, going 11 for 16 from the line. Morgan Kennedy came off the bench to score 12 points and Ariana Dalia grabbed 14 rebounds.

Reserve Sydney Jones led Bowdoin (7-1) with 28 points, Sela Kay chipped in with 15 points and Callie Godfrey added 11.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 54, SUFFOLK 52: Trailing by 13 points at halftime, the Nor’easters (4-5 Commonwealth Coast) rallied back through the second half and Jordyn Franzen gave them the lead for good as she put back a rebound with 2 seconds to play in regulation to top the Rams (5-2, 0-2) at Biddeford.

Franzen finished with 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for UNE, and Abby Cavallero added 11 points.

Jenni-Rose DiCecco led Suffolk with 19 points and Natalie Fraioli chipped in with 12.

ST. JOSEPH’S 76, THOMAS 41: Cassandra Stapelfeld had 15 of her 22 points in the second half as the Monks (5-1) pulled away to beat the Terriers (1-5) in a nonconference game at Standish.

Jayne Howe added 11 points for St. Joseph’s and Kaleigh Walsh had 10.

Kaylee Ravagli led Thomas with 14 points and Anna Piirainen chipped in with 11.

(11) TENNESSEE 76, TENNESSEE TECH 48: Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Tennessee (7-0) beat visiting Tennessee Tech (2-5).

(16) KENTUCKY 83, WEST VIRGINIA 60: Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double with six blocks and host Kentucky (5-1) rolled over West Virginia (4-2) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

(17) TEXAS A&M 65, LITTLE ROCK 50: Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points and as Texas A&M (8-0) beat visiting Little Rock (4-4).

Coach Gary Blair tied Shelby Metcalf’s Aggie record of 438 victories at A&M. Metcalf coached the men’s basketball program at A&M from 1963-90, amassing a 438-306 record.

PRINCETON 58, (22) FLORIDA GULF COAST 55: Abby Meyers scored 18 points and her basket with 20 seconds left helped visiting Princeton(6-1) over Florida Gulf Coast (7-1).

(23) OREGON STATE 76, PACIFIC 72: Talia von Oelhoffen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give host Oregon State (4-2) a win over Pacific (2-5), which got 31 points from Anaya James.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NHTI 77, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 74: Angel Oquendo put in a layup with just 2 seconds to play as the Lynx (6-1, 4-0 Yankee Small College) rallied back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Seawolves (5-2, 3-1) at South Portland.

Scott Spann scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead NHTI, Oquendo went 5 for 7 from the field and finished with 16 points and Saeer Miller put in 11 points.

Cam Cousins had 20 points to lead four players in double figures for SMCC, DeSean Cromwell chipped in with 14 points, Alexander Momo had 13 points and Zachary Mickle 10.

SUFFOLK 85, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 74: Cole LeVangie had 13 of his 17 points in the first half as the Rams (5-1, 1-0 CCC) jumped to a 50-34 advantage at intermission and downed the Nor’easters (1-8, 0-2) at Biddeford.

Aidan Sullivan had 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Suffolk, Nate Hale contributed 16 points and John Gates had 13.

Alex Kravchuk had 24 points to lead UNE, and Ray Evans had 17 points and Anthony Senesombath added 12.

BOWDOIN 83, MAINE MARITIME 82: James Mcgowan hit a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to play in regulation to put the Polar Bears (5-2) on top as they outlasted the Mariners (1-5) at Castine.

Bowdoin grabbed a 53-39 halftime lead but Maine Maritime opened the second half with a 24-4 run to take a 63-57 advantage with 13:15 to play in the game.

Michael Simonds led the Polar Bears with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Taiga Kagitomi and Manav Randhawa had 11 points apiece.

Cameron Gerlach had 23 points and 11 assists for the Mariners, Carter Rubin had 21 points, hitting 6 of 10 from behind the arc, and Malachi Reincke chipped in with 19 points.

(6) VILLANOVA 71, PENN 56: Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and visiting Villanova (5-2) avoided a second straight court-storming at Penn (3-7).

The last time the two Big 5 schools played at the Palestra in 2018, the Ivy League Quakers pulled off one of the great upsets in school history with a three-point win over the reigning national champion Wildcats.

(22) MICHIGAN STATE 73, LOUISVILLE 64: Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping Michigan State (6-2) build a big lead it needed to hold off visiting Louisville (5-2).

(25) SETON HALL 85, WAGNER 63: Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading Seton Hall (6-1) over Wagner (2-1) at Newark, New Jersey.

