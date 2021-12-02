The Knights of Columbus of Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Lyman would like to extend warm wishes and a big thank you to the community and to the parishioners of Good Shepherd Parish for the support of our 22nd annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner held at Most Holy Trinity Hall in Saco.

The outpouring of so many volunteers to put on this dinner was very evident again this year. We ended up serving over 750 meals on premise, take-out and deliveries.

Special thanks to Good Shepherd Parish and Fr. Tim Nadeau for accommodating us with the parish hall and to the parish staff for taking time to accept the many calls that come in to make this event happen. A big thank you to the many businesses and individuals who supported us with monetary gifts and merchandise needed to make the dinner a success, notably, Saco-Biddeford Savings, Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating Co., Hannaford Biddeford Walmart Biddeford, and all who cooked and donated turkeys (too many to mention here).

As this event is spearheaded by the local Knights of Columbus, this holiday meal has become a community event where all of the volunteers (approximately 150 individuals) are very caring and want to make a difference with their charitable works. It’s certainly been an ecumenical event for our community. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We look forward to doing this again next year. Happy Holidays to our parish and community.

Mike Bolduc, Chair, Thanksgiving Dinner Committee

Knights of Columbus, Biddeford, Maine.

207-468-0106, [email protected]

