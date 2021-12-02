The South Portland Public Library is hosting a Diaper Drive between Monday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Dec. 20. Those wishing to donate may drop off diapers at either the Main Library or the Branch Library location, during business hours and library staff will deliver them to a Maine Diaper Bank.

One in three U.S. families experience diaper need. Babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks and are less likely to be accepted to daycares, leaving parents unable to attend work. The National Diaper Bank Network provides basic necessities required to build the strong foundations all children, families and individuals need to thrive and reach their full potential.

Maine’s diaper bank networks provide nearly 300,000 diapers annually to families in Maine, including the South Portland community. Currently, there is a particular need for larger diaper sizes (5 and 6 preferred) as well as wipes.

For more information about the National Diaper Bank Network, visit www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org. For more information about South Portland Public Library’s Diaper Drive, visit www.SouthPortlandLibrary.com or call 767-7660, ext. 2.

Sen. Carney to host public office hours in Cape Elizabeth

Senator Anne Carney (D-Cape Elizabeth) will hold public office hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Living Room inside the Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with state government services. Carney will also give updates on their legislation and the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Those who cannot make the event, but still wish to connect with Carney, can reach out any time. To contact Sen. Carney, call 207-287-1515 or email [email protected]

Carney represents Senate District 29, which includes Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough.

Land trust schedules presentation

South Portland Land Trust members and the public are invited to attend the organization’s virtual annual meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s annual meeting will feature a special presentation on “Re-Wilding Your Yard and Land” by Anna Fialkov, program manager of The Wild Seed Project

The annual meeting is a an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the land trust’s goals and activities, to review some of the organization’s 2021 accomplishments, to honor the many volunteers that have dedicated nearly 200 hours throughout the year, and to help elect officers and new members of the board of directors.

“Though this has been a challenging year for all of us,” said Richard Rottkov, land trust president, in a news release, “we took some important steps for moving South Portland Land Trust forward, ensuring we stay focused on our mission: conserving open space, creating and connecting trails and engaging our community with the natural world.”

In partnership with Maine Audubon, the Wild Seed Project is offering the talk and more in-depth training on transforming home lawns and gardens into layers of native plants. The emphasis will be how to adopt mindful practices that benefit wildlife and the planet’s health and planting native trees that support local food webs.

South Portland Land Trust is a private, nonprofit land trust dedicated to the conservation of open space and the expansion of trail networks that are significant historically, educationally, recreationally, or ecologically to the people of South Portland.

For more information and to find the Zoom link, contact the South Portland Land Trust at [email protected] or visit the land trust’s Facebook and www.southportlandlandtrust.org/.

Carney, Morales to host public office hours in South Portland

Senator Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, and Rep. Victoria Morales, D-South Portland, will hold public office hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Activity Room inside Redbank Community Center in South Portland.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with state government services. Carney and Morales will also give updates on their legislation and the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Those who cannot make the event, but still wish to connect with Carney or Morales, can reach out any time. For Carney, call 207-287-1515 or send an email to [email protected] For Morales, call 207-287-1430 or send an email to [email protected]

Carney represents Senate District 29, which includes Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough. Morales represents House District 33, which includes part of South Portland.

South Portland Toy Drive party is Dec. 11

The South Portland Christmas Toy Drive helped more than 280 South Portland children with new warm coats, boots and toys last year. One-hundred percent of the money raised goes directly to buying the needed items for children.

This is 10th year of the drive and involves a partnership with the South Portland Police Department, South Portland Police Patrolmen’s Association, South Portland school system, South Portland Professional Firefighters Local 1476, South Portland Community Center, Maine Roofing, Inc., Evie’s Ferry Village Watering Hole, Port Harbor Marine and Peoples United – Millcreek.

The annual toy drive party is being held at Evie’s Ferry Village Watering Hole, 121 Sawyer St., South Portland on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Bring new unwrapped toys and enjoy a night of fun and cocktails.

Each year the toy drive collects hundreds of toys, boots and coats which are distributed to families with the help of police officers. This year, the organization anticipates an even greater need as so many have suffered at the hands of the pandemic. Organizers are looking for businesses, groups or individuals to “adopt children” for the drive. All participants need to do is specify how many children they’d like to buy a coat, boots and some toys for.

The drive is also looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys, art supplies, teen items and gift cards that can be dropped off at any of the businesses listed on the posters around town. The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 10.

Organizers have made it easier to donate this year and have added QR codes to the posters that will take contributors directly to the GOFUNDME site (www.gofundme.com/f/SoPoChristmasToyDrive) or to the Venmo account @so-po-christmas-toy-drive).

Participants can also make checks payable to: SPPPA Community Needs Fund. Checks and/or gift cards can be dropped off or mailed to:

Maine Roofing- 24 Bishop Ave., South Portland, ME 04106.

Toy drop-off locations:

Maine Roofing, Inc., 24 Bishop Ave., South Portland

South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland

South Portland Fire Station – Cash Corner, 360 Main St., South Portland

South Portland Community Center – 21 Nelson Road, South Portland

Port Harbor Marine, 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland

People’s United Bank – Millcreek, 15 Hinckley Drive, South Portland

Snap Fitness, 747 Broadway, South Portland

April Cohen Team, 382A Cottage Road, South Portland

For more information or to adopt a family, contact Liz Darling at Maine Roofing, Inc., 207-767-4243 or email [email protected]

Holiday Fair scheduled for Dec. 4

A vintage Christmas will be the focus of the annual Holiday Fair at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough (167 Black Point Road) on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Featured in the parish hall and the church vestry will be breakfast cake and coffee, handmade items with a Maine theme, holiday greens, Christmas items, quilts, crafts, jewelry, kitchen-ware, hand knits, homemade baked goods, candy and a cookie walk.

Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts. Masks are required. For more information, call 883-2342.

A Christmas Survival Guide at the Lyric

Lyric Music Theater presents A Christmas Survival Guide, Dec. 3-12. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The cost is $19 for children and seniors and $23 for adults. For more information, visit www.lyricmusictheater.org or call 207-799-1421.

A Christmas Survival Guide is a musical revue that takes a wry and knowing look at a a stressful season. Armed with a copy of the book, “A Christmas Survival Guide” and an optimistic attitude, the characters charge into an urban holiday landscape searching for the true essence of Christmas. In songs and vignettes, they learn to cope with the season in ways that are both hilarious and heartwarming.

