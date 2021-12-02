House and Senate leaders on Thursday announced they had reached a deal on a bill to fund the government into mid-February, opening the door for lawmakers to narrowly avoid a shutdown this weekend.

The agreement on a new stopgap spending measure paves the way for the House to vote before the end of the day, though swift action still seemed uncertain in the Senate, where some Republicans have threatened to grind the government to a halt as they protest President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandates.

Both chambers must pass identical bills by midnight on Friday to avert a shutdown, an outcome lawmakers have described as catastrophic at a time when the country is responding to a new, potentially more dangerous variant of the coronavirus.

The new funding proposal, known as a continuing resolution, covers federal operations into February 18 — at which point lawmakers either must adopt another short-term deal or complete their work on roughly a dozen longer-term appropriations bills that fund the government for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year.

Democrats and Republicans also included as part of the stopgap another $7 billion in assisting Afghan evacuees. But they generally did not address a slew of unresolved policy issued that they had hoped to tackle as part of the continuing resolution, a reflection of the tense talks that delayed a vote on government funding for days.

“While I wish it were earlier, this agreement allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people,” said Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), the leader of the House Appropriations Committee.

The top Senate Republican appropriator, Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), later offered his blessings: “I’m pleased that we have finally reached an agreement on the continuing resolution. Now we must get serious about completing [fiscal year 2022] bills.”

Those fights entering February are likely to be fierce, as Democrats hope to deliver on Biden’s budgetary goals, spending greater sums in areas including health and education, while Republicans hope to whittle down those amounts and devote more resources to the Pentagon. Democrats and Republicans also have squared off on a host of policy items, including the fate of the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion — a provision Democrats hope to scrap despite unwavering GOP objections.

In the meantime, House leaders took the first steps toward bringing the short-term funding measure to a floor vote as soon as Thursday. In the Senate, the path remained unclear, as Republicans led by Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) have said they will hold up the debate unless lawmakers agree to defund Biden’s directive requiring large businesses to require vaccines or implement a testing regimen.

Without Republicans’ support, the Senate is unable to speed through its lengthy debate process, meaning a short-term shutdown would be likely into the weekend or early next week. By Thursday morning, chamber leaders had not yet announced a clear resolution to the stalemate, though Republicans a day earlier signaled they may be open to lending their support in the event they can vote on an amendment targeting the president’s vaccine policy.

