Regarding the depiction of Thanksgiving dinner (Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom from Want”) accompanying the Nov. 26 letter to the editor “Rockwell would lack inspiration today”:

There is no way in this world that Grandma could carry, much less bend over the table to deposit, her large turkey aboard her large, heavy platter without serious consequences.

My husband always carved the turkey at the kitchen counter, with rapt attention from our dog and cat, gazing intently upward in hopeful anticipation that a scrap would hit the floor for their eager consumption. Dear memories …

Loretta MacKinnon
Yarmouth

