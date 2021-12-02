After what I experienced today, I wonder if the “COVID is a hoax folks” are right.
One of the guests at a holiday party we went to (everyone there was vaccinated) tested positive for COVID several days later.
Being the good citizens that we are and not wanting to risk adding to community spread, we decided to get tested.
Well, the first call was to our primary health care provider. They are no longer testing. Next was all the local big-box pharmacies. They are no longer scheduling testing. Then on to over-the-counter tests. No one has them in stock, and they don’t expect them in any time soon.
I called the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They were worthless.
I wonder if the past two years were some kind of scam by the so-called “health care industry.” They keep saying the virus is spreading but want nothing to do with stopping it. I guess they are taking the Donald Trump approach of “if you don’t test, you won’t have the virus.”
Stephen Hollenbeck
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
‘Tree of Hope’ bears gloves, hats, more for those who need them
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford to hold public meeting to discuss traffic issues, possible fixes
-
South Portland Sentry
A Window on the Past – South Portland machinist, Charles B. Rutledge
-
Kennebunk Post
Letters to the Editor
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
A thank you message from the Knights of Columbus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.