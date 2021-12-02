SCARBOROUGH – Audrey Elva Didriksen, 87, of Yarmouth, died peacefully on November 20 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine

Audrey was born in Maywood, New Jersey to Rhea and Andy Ansorge of Oradell, New Jersey. She was the younger sister to her brother Ronald who passed away in 2003. Audrey grew up in Oradell and graduated with honors from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey. After graduating high school, Audrey attended Alfred University in Alfred, New York where she was a member of the Sigma Chi Nu sorority and studied ceramic design. Audrey graduated Summa Cum Laude from Alfred in 1957.

Leveraging her degree and artistic skills in ceramics, Audrey went to work after college as the resident potter at Frontier Town in New York state. Soon after starting her career she met Ralph Didriksen who was a graphic artist working in advertising. The two were married in 1958 and soon welcomed their first daughter, Karen Wadden Didriksen (Tucker) in 1959 and their son Mark Christian Didriksen in 1963.

Along with being a devoted mother and wife, Audrey actively worked as a professional potter and ceramics teacher. For many years she held private pottery lessons in her basement studio at her home in Hillsdale, New Jersey while also showing and selling her works at many shows in the New York tri-state area.

Audrey was also an avid gardener and had extensive flower and vegetable gardens on her property in Hillsdale and also on the grounds of her summer cottage on Great Diamond Island in Maine. Audrey and Ralph loved to spend summers on Great Diamond Island where they pursued their artistic activities as well as welcoming family and friends to spend time with them at the cottage.

Audrey is predeceased by her husband Ralph and is survived by her daughter Karen, son Mark and five grandsons: Brenden, Colin, Joshua, Christian and Samuel (Scout). A private family remembrance and life celebration will be held in December.

The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Gosnell House, Hospice of Southern Maine, and Brentwood Center for Health & Rehabilitation not only for their expert care but also for their boundless kindness in her final months.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to:

Great Diamond Island Land Preserve

P.O. Box 2224

South Portland, ME 04116-2224

