KENNEBUNK – Constance J. Yena, of Kennebunk, passed away Nov. 25, 2021. She was born in Boston, a daughter of Malcolm and Octavia (Griswold) Jones and grew up in the Brookline area. She was educated locally and graduated from Brookline High School, Class of 1942. Constance attended secretarial school at the Chandler School in Boston and also Westbrook Junior College in Portland, in 1945.

In 1949, Constance became the bride of Joseph Yena. She worked for several Boston area companies as a secretary.

Constance and her husband moved to Kennebunk, from Medfield, Mass. in 1977. Joseph Yena died in 1979 and prior to that he was employed at M.I.T., Cambridge, Mass., for over 25 years in the Physics Department. Constance joined the Seacoast Garden Club at its inception and served as treasurer for three years. As a member of the Brick Store Museum, she was treasurer of the guild for two years. She also served at the Volunteers Lawyers Project in Portland, for over 10 years. Constance enjoyed tennis and golf. She spent as much time as possible at Gooch’s Beach.

Survivors include several nephews and their families.

Per Constance’s instructions, there are to be no calling hours or services.

Should anyone desire, memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Kennebunk Free Library at http://www.kennebunklibrary.org.

